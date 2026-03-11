How To Stream The 2026 Oscars: A Cord-Cutter's Guide To Hollywood's Big Night

The 98th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are set to air on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). As is customary, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at no additional charge for cable subscribers. However, as cord-cutting has become a popular choice, not everyone has access to regular channels anymore. Luckily, you can still watch the Oscars on services like Hulu and YouTube TV.

Thanks to a partnership between the Academy and several streaming services and television providers, the Oscars will be available to view on both traditional cable and on PCs, smartphones, and smart TVs via streaming. As the Academy points out on its website, while these digital services do require a subscription, many of them have free trials available, so you can sign up temporarily if you just want to watch the Oscars and avoid paying for any long-term commitments.