What A 'Smart Home' Looked Like In The 1930s Will Blow Your Mind

Automating tasks with essential smart home gadgets is at the forefront of smart homes today, and Moore figured out an analog way to do that long before this century. The carriage house, for example, which served as his workshop, has a pulley system that functions like an early version of an automatic garage door opener. Another pulley system was set up for a zipline that hung over the backyard pool so he could drop in from a model plane, the home's owner showing a photo of Moore using it in the '50s.

Throughout the home, there's hardwiring to control everything from door locks to lighting, arguably the earliest known version of smart lights and remotely controllable locks. He couldn't use voice commands or apps to turn on the lights or lock the door. But he did create an elaborate control panel — similar to smart control hubs or smart displays, or devices like the Amazon Echo Hub, and tablets like the Google Pixel Tablet and Apple iPad, all of which can be used as portals to control smart home devices. It was designed so he could get tasks done with a physical button push. He set up the equivalent of zones with names like "south hall" to control only connected devices in that area. The family notes detailing instructions Moore typed up at the time are still there, providing a glimpse into how he set things up and how it all did, at one point, work.