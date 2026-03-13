An iPhone Fold Might Not Be The iPad Replacement You Were Hoping For

Seven years after Samsung introduced its first foldable device, Apple will try to shake up the market. Still, it might be hard to justify this device if Bloomberg's report is accurate. After all, the apps will continue to run the standard iOS, with Apple apparently aiming at only split view usage, and not window tiling or Stage Manager. Users will reportedly only be able to use two apps side by side, and that will be it.

Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter, says more than two windows could be a problem as content could be hard to read and usability wouldn't be ideal. Besides that, Apple wants to blur the lines of what an iPhone and an iPad can do, the same way it does with the iPad and the Mac, while still offering specific limitations so each product makes sense on their own.

The journalist writes that apps on the iPhone Fold will run similar to landscape mode on iPad mini, and it should be fairly easy for developers to adapt their apps. That said, the first few months might be filled with black bars, and some apps getting used before compatibility rolls out broadly.