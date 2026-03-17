A Nail-Biting '80s Thriller Starring John Travolta Is Streaming On Prime Video

Brian De Palma's '80s thriller, "Blow Out," was far from a box office success – a fate far too many movies suffer from these days. Despite being loaded with a cast of heavy hitters from its time, such as John Travolta, John Lithgow, and Nancy Allen (one of the stars of the RoboCop movie), the film made roughly $13.7 million in its stint in theaters, with an $18 million production cost. However, "Blow Out" was far from failing, as the movie would find its audience well after its release. Now, anyone can finally catch one of Travolta's best performances on Amazon Prime Video.

"Blow Out" follows a man by the name of Jack Terri, a sound recordist. One night, he becomes a witness to a crime after capturing evidence of a political assassination while recording random sounds for his job. The discovery on the recording leads Terri to dig in deep, as he tries to expose the conspiracy alongside a woman, Sally (Nancy Allen), who accompanied the victim but survived the crime. But staying alive isn't exactly easy, as John Lithgow plays a very convincing role as one of the movie's main antagonists.

However, even the great acting and rave reviews from some critics weren't enough to make "Blow Out" stand out in the box office, as it went up against some of the biggest movies of the early '80s.