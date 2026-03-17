3 New Tools Meta Just Added To Protect You From Scammers (After Disabling 150,000 Accounts)

As the company behind some of the biggest social media platforms in the world, Meta has to work hard to make sure its apps aren't rife with scammers. In fact, the company revealed it disabled 10.9 million Facebook and Instagram accounts in 2025 alone, all of which were associated with criminal scam centers. Meta also worked with law enforcement on a large-scale operation that resulted in the company disabling over 150,000 accounts found to have links with scam center networks, and this ultimately helped Thailand's Royal Thai Police arrest 21 individuals. But scammers are resilient, and they're constantly changing their tricks to try to evade detection.

According to Meta, criminals are using "increasingly sophisticated measures to defraud people" on its social media platforms and other services on the internet. That's why the company is launching a new suite of tools on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp to aid in fighting back against different types of scams that are perpetrated by fraudsters. These days, scammers are even using AI to try to trick you, and Meta has also built artificial intelligence systems to help deal with the issue. These new tools have been added recently by Meta and are the latest ones in the company's arsenal for fighting scammers.