That Circle On Your Car's Dashboard Is Actually A Sensor – Here's What It Does

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Have you ever wondered what that strange-looking circle on your car dashboard is for? You know, the one that's placed just below your windshield. Not to be confused with the common car feature that can be used to track you, this is an important bit of tech known as a sunload sensor. Working in unison with your vehicle's climate control system, a sunload sensor has one important job: Monitor the intensity of the sunlight that pours into your car's cabin.

Typically equipped with a photodiode — a semiconductor that uses light to generate electricity — the sunload sensor sends commands to the HVAC system based on how intense the sunlight is. The more intense the sun, the harder your vehicle's air conditioning will need to work to keep you cool. While some vehicles only have one sunload sensor, cars with dual-zone automatic climate systems often have a sensor located on both sides of the dashboard. These sunload sensors may be located on a speaker grill, defroster vent, or some type of removable trim plate.