New Study Reveals The Common Car Feature That Can Be Used To Track You

Having your car tracked and getting followed home or having a stranger learn your routine is a scary thought. Though you might be vigilant about watching who follows you around, your car may actually emit a trackable signal that you are unaware of coming from your tires. It is your Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). TPMS emits wireless signals continually and they are unique to each tire. Though it is designed to communicate tire pressure to your car, the result is that this signal can be picked up by potential criminals to track your movements.

Typical modern cars are equipped with TPMS. The purpose is to keep you safer, as tires that have improper pressure can result in vehicle accidents, although TPMS might not always be the most reliable. This system is the one that shows up on your dashboard with a yellow symbol with an exclamation mark on it.

This problem came to light in a study done by researchers at the IMDEA Networks Institute which is in Madrid, Spain. The study titled "Can't Hide Your Stride: Inferring Car Movement Patterns from Passive TPMS Measurements" will be published through IEEE WONS in 2026, and the details emerging from the research already shed light on this very dangerous issue.