Why Did TV Manufacturers Stop Making 3D Panels?
If you were checking out TV specs when buying a new set in the 2010s, no doubt you ran into heavy hype around 3D TVs. Moved by the blockbuster success of "Avatar" in 2009, every major brand raced to cram 3D technology into their screen lineups, and for a brief window, it genuinely seemed that this novelty was going to become popular. So why did TV manufacturers decide to stop making 3D TVs just a few years later?
On paper, the idea of bringing the 3D excitement of theaters to your living room sounded great, but that revolution never quite materialized in the way companies had hoped. Back then, consumers had just finished upgrading from analog to digital, and asking them to open their wallets again for a feature that needed special glasses and offered a limited library of content to watch was hard to sell from the start.
The hype wave even went beyond televisions, though, and Nintendo tried riding it with the glasses-free 3DS in 2011. They pivoted to the 2DS in 2013 (and to the Switch a few years later) since many games didn't offer 3D support, and gamers often simply left the 3D slider turned off. In the end, a perfect storm of industry priorities shifting overnight, hardware that asked too much from everyday viewers, and a content drought that left millions of 3D remotes gathering dust sealed the technology's fate for good.
4K and HDR shifted focus away from 3D TVs
The hype around 3D TV started in the early 2010s, but by the middle of that same decade, the industry already had a new obsession with its screens. LG, Samsung, and many other brands began funneling their budgets into 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR), two upgrades that delivered a visible shift in image quality for new owners the moment they powered them on.
Also, another major point of 4K and HDR was that they improved everything on screen without asking much from the viewers. So, instead of needing to wear specific glasses, find the perfect spot to sit, or even check if the movie that you're about to watch was compatible with 3D, the image looked sharper and more vivid automatically. This upgrade applied to everything on your TV, so a football game or a movie looked equally stunning without any extra effort from viewers.
The new technologies delivered a better picture than standard TVs, but the comparison with 3D sets was even more dramatic. While the HDR experience is marked by bright, clear images, 3D viewing is actually dimmer than on a standard TV. Consumers flocked toward higher peak brightness and away from 3D, following a pattern that also led TV manufacturers to stop using plasma panels in that same era. The 3D tech officially started to lose support in 2016, when Samsung confirmed that none of its new screens lineup would have it, and Sony and LG followed the same path in 2017.
Awkward glasses and a lack of content sealed the fate of 3D TV
While manufacturers shifted focus to other technologies by the mid-2010s, the lack of content also helped kill the 3D screens. Watching TV at home was supposed to be something simple and a low-effort experience, but 3D demanded the exact opposite. In order to get the most out of it, viewers needed active shutter glasses that were battery-powered, heavy, and often cost over $150 a pair. Passive glasses were a lighter and cheaper alternative, but they didn't offer the same quality, leaving most viewers underwhelmed by the result.
Hardware is only as good as the content that feeds it, and 3D-compatible libraries weren't that great. Despite the few movies that were released during the 2010s, some channels also tried to follow the hype, but didn't find any success. ESPN 3D, for example, launched with huge ambitions, broadcasting 2010 World Cup matches and live sports in 3D. The new venture shut down three years later due to low viewership, and DirecTV's dedicated channel suffered the same fate.
Without enough content to justify the extra hassle to watch something on TV, it was only natural for viewers to lose interest in having a 3D screen. Once people stopped using this feature, studios, broadcasters, and hardware manufacturers had even less reason to keep supporting it, which drained the hype from this format. What began as the next big leap for television had turned into just another tech fad that vanished from the mainstream market.