Why Did TV Manufacturers Stop Making 3D Panels?

If you were checking out TV specs when buying a new set in the 2010s, no doubt you ran into heavy hype around 3D TVs. Moved by the blockbuster success of "Avatar" in 2009, every major brand raced to cram 3D technology into their screen lineups, and for a brief window, it genuinely seemed that this novelty was going to become popular. So why did TV manufacturers decide to stop making 3D TVs just a few years later?

On paper, the idea of bringing the 3D excitement of theaters to your living room sounded great, but that revolution never quite materialized in the way companies had hoped. Back then, consumers had just finished upgrading from analog to digital, and asking them to open their wallets again for a feature that needed special glasses and offered a limited library of content to watch was hard to sell from the start.

The hype wave even went beyond televisions, though, and Nintendo tried riding it with the glasses-free 3DS in 2011. They pivoted to the 2DS in 2013 (and to the Switch a few years later) since many games didn't offer 3D support, and gamers often simply left the 3D slider turned off. In the end, a perfect storm of industry priorities shifting overnight, hardware that asked too much from everyday viewers, and a content drought that left millions of 3D remotes gathering dust sealed the technology's fate for good.