Why Did TV Manufacturers Stop Using Plasma Panels?

At one point in time, in the early-to-late-2000s, you would only have a couple of great options when upgrading to a new HD TV and away from traditional CRT and projection screens. The two primary flat panel types were LCD and plasma, and, back then, large-screen LCD panels were much more expensive, before the technology became widely accessible.

Plasma panel TVs used gas pockets, as the name suggests, which would release light when charged with electricity, giving them the bright, vibrant picture on the display. Unlike LCDs, plasma TVs utilized phosphor cells in red, green, and blue colors, which would be combined to create the final pixel or frame. Because of how they worked, they required high amounts of power compared to other technologies, and also produced excessive heat. In fact, a large majority of plasma TV failures, which resulted in repairs, came from overheating.

The benefit is that the self-emissive technology meant they didn't need a backlight, and worked great in low-light and indoor conditions — but not bright environments unlike today's LED-LCD panels — and compared to older LCDs, they produced a sharp, vivid picture especially at larger sizes. But when LED backlighting for LCD panels was introduced, and later OLED became popular, it was a death knell for plasma TV technology. Suddenly LCDs were brighter, cheaper, easier to manufacture, more lightweight, and delivered a picture that was just as high-quality. Also happening, 4K TVs were becoming more popular as an upgrade over HD, and creating a 4K-capable plasma TV would be inordinately expensive compared to LCD or LED formats.