The TV Panel That Thrives Even In Bright Rooms

Watching TV in a dark room is the best way to take in the latest cinema or season of your favorite show. In a viewing space with reduced ambient light, colors, contrast, and black levels are able to take center-stage, resulting in the kind of immersive picture quality and accuracy most often associated with an actual movie theater. Unfortunately, the sun and our living room windows are ambient light variables we'll always have to work around, especially if you do a majority of your TV watching during the day.

Investing in the wrong display technology is one of the most common mistakes people make when buying a new TV, and bright viewing spaces call for a TV that can get just as bright, if not brighter. That's why anyone shopping for a new TV for a sun- or light-drenched room should be looking at LED-LCD sets. Unlike OLED TVs, which rely on self-emissive pixels to generate a picture, LED-LCDs use LED backlighting to overcome the glare and washed-out colors that an abundance of ambient light can introduce.

All LED-LCD TVs use an LCD panel, a type of display that filters light through a series of liquid crystals and colorized pixels. The combination of physical backlighting and anti-glare technology on many LCDs results in a vibrant picture with chart-topping nit numbers (a unit of measurement for display brightness).