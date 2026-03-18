Why There Are Only 2 Types Of Accessories That Use Your iPad's Smart Connector

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple offers a Smart Connector feature for most of its iPad lineup, including the base model, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. This connector is commonly used by Apple on its Magic Keyboard and Magic Keyboard Folio products, and the only Apple tablet that doesn't support these accessories is the iPad Mini, possibly due to its small form factor.

There are several reasons why customers have so few iPad Smart Connector accessories to choose from, even though you might expect accessory brands to experiment with innovative products that take advantage of the system. The main hurdles for adoption seem to be that Apple doesn't disclose much about the technology, and that the connector only offers limited power and data transfer. This has led to many brands preferring to develop products that take advantage of the USB-C port, like Satechi and its recently-released OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub.

While there's practically an infinite number of accessories that take advantage of the iPad's USB-C port, as it stands, the iPad's Smart Connector is only good for two types of accessories: keyboards and chargers. Apple itself offers Smart Connector keyboards, as do some other third-party accessory makers, and there are a few brands that offer Smart Connector-enabled chargers.