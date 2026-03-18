Michael Bay Helped Bring The Most Underrated Pirate TV Series To Life

Michael Bay may be known for his sky-high movie budgets, helming films and franchises like "Transformers" and "Bad Boys" and action classics like "The Rock" and "Armageddon," but his interest in TV didn't mean he was looking to shrink his approach for the small screen. In an interview with Variety when "Black Sails" was just coming out, he noted that before Starz gave it the thumbs up, he thought the budget was going to be too high for it to get greenlit.

Bay's role wasn't necessarily a day-to-day director like it is on many of his films, but he was instrumental in staffing the film and influencing the pre-production process. You can see his fingerprints on the show quite well when watching some of its most-liked battle scenes, such as the Royal Navy faceoff in the Season 3 finale or Captain Flint's rescue battle in Season 2. As with many of his other productions, the spectacle is enough to make you wonder how much the damage from Michael Bay movies and shows would cost in real life.

What's so interesting about a show with the scale and ambition of "Black Sails" is how much it seems to have flown under the radar. While it doesn't command the huge following of other massive hits like "Game of Thrones" or "Stranger Things," "Black Sails" is sitting firm with a Rotten Tomatoes score above 80 and a vibrant fan base. While the series officially ended in 2017 with no plans to continue, its four epic seasons can be streamed via Starz now.