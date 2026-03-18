New Study Shows What AI Is Really Doing To Your Brain

Based on the results showcased in the HBR research, the use of AI tools isn't wholly bad, at least not for productivity. In fact, the authors note that when using one, two, or even three AI tools at the same time, workers involved in the study reported an increase in productivity. However, this increase diminished as more tools were added to the pile. Additionally, once the workers moved to using a fourth tool, their productivity actually dropped. So, at that point, the AI stopped being more efficient and became more taxing on the human brain. This was most evident in oversight cases, where the worker had to watch the AI more closely.

These findings aren't exactly surprising, either, since the entire idea of multitasking has been found to be much less productive than people tend to think. The science behind that doesn't really change just because the tools we're using do. But how much does multitasking with AI tools actually affect the brain? To find that out, the researchers asked each of the participants if they had ever experienced mental fatigue directly related to the "excessive use of, interaction with, and/or oversight of AI tools beyond one's cognitive capacity." Roughly 14% of the participants admitted that yes, they had felt some form of what the authors came to call "AI brain fry."

It is this "cognitive capacity" mentioned by the authors that is especially intriguing. While they predicted that people would likely experience mental fatigue at the start of their investigation, there was another outcome that they didn't predict. And, that outcome is burning out.