4 Settings That Will Instantly Make Your MacBook Perform Better

One of the most common reasons that any computer, including MacBooks, will run more slowly is if their internal hard drives are too chock full of data. Though the newly announced M5 MacBook Air and Pro come with more storage, modern video and media files can easily fill up these drives before you even realize. So why does this affect performance? In simple terms, a solid-state drive writes new data to empty sections. If there's already data, it sometimes needs to move data around to make space. The more stuff that's on your drive, the more times the drive has to do this consolidation process.

Thankfully, Macs have an easy way to review what files are taking up the most space, and in what categories. You'll find a Storage section in your General Settings screen that shows you the capacity of your Mac. Selecting storage settings will show a page that lists all the categories of files on your Mac and how much space each is taking. Selecting one of these categories takes you to a page that shows all the files and lets you delete anything unneeded right there.

That said, if you want to get more storage on MacBooks, unfortunately it's a spec selection you have to make when you buy your Mac. Another great alternative is to consider an external flash drive or hard drive, to unload the bulk of your files and keep your MacBook light.