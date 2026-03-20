NASA Has Bad News About What Could Happen To Humans Born In Space

For the experiment, NASA scientists sent approximately 2,500 Aurelia Ephyra jellyfish polyps into space aboard a shuttle. These fledgling jellyfish were given everything they needed to survive and thrive in an accelerated setting, including plenty of saltwater and a crew of scientists to monitor them. The experiment lasted a little over a week. When the shuttle returned to Earth, those 2,500 polyps had multiplied into an impressive 60,000 fully-grown jellyfish. At a glance, all of the space-born jellyfish seemed perfectly normal. However, once they entered the grip of Earth's gravity, the researchers noticed a vital change: a large portion of the jellyfish experienced severe directional control issues, unable to swim properly or orient themselves. In short, the jellyfish were exhibiting all of the telltale signs of intense vertigo, unable to discern if they were moving up or down.

Much like humans, jellyfish have a physical characteristic that allows them to orient themselves while in traditional gravity. During their growth, jellyfish develop calcium sulfate crystals along the surface of their bodies. These crystals are very similar to the calcium carbonate in the human inner ear. Both structures can sense changes in gravity and send signals to fine hairs, allowing jellyfish and humans to properly orient themselves. The space-born jellyfish did still develop their crystals, but since they weren't born in actual gravity, their bodies couldn't parse that information properly, leading to persistent disorientation.

While only a portion of the jellyfish developed this affliction — around 18% — it's a worrying result, implying that a comparable portion of humans born in space and used to living with no gravity could see similar problems if they ever came home.