Are Smart Plugs Better Than Outlet Timers?

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Our homes are gradually getting smarter in both the micro and macro senses, with all kinds of gadgets giving us a greater degree of control over what turns on, when, and how. Even if you have an appliance with no inherent smart features, a smart plug could still allow you to remotely power it on or off, not to mention set activation and deactivation timers. Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply turn your house into a smart home.

Technically speaking, automating on and off times isn't exclusive to smart plugs. Outlet timers can do it as well — they just do it without all the additional smart features that may make the difference.

Both outlet timers and smart plugs can serve the same general purpose, keeping a particular appliance or installation in your home on a consistent activation timer. But that's about the only purpose that an outlet timer can serve, whereas a smart plug can also be used for remote activation or syncing with other smart appliances and systems. A smart plug is, for all intents and purposes, a direct upgrade over an outlet timer, with the only real reason you'd want to use the latter being that you can't or don't want to use a smartphone or smart home framework to set it up.