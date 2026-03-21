4 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Hi-Fi Dolby Atmos Setup

Dolby Atmos creates an incredibly immersive listening experience. The technology sets itself apart from traditional surround sound by placing individual sounds in a three-dimensional space. Audio engineers can make sound move in any direction, including above the listener, which makes the experience feel far more immersive than older surround sound technologies. The technology can be used while watching movies and TV shows, while gaming, and while listening to music. You can even implement Dolby Atmos on Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

At first glance, Costco may not seem like the kind of place to turn to for such cutting-edge technology. But the warehouse retailer has a fairly robust Home Audio department, and within it, we've found some cool products with Dolby Atmos onboard. If you're new to the technology, there are some great finds to help you get started with a setup. Costco also has some premium Dolby Atmos components for those who want to upgrade. We sorted through everything available and narrowed down the best options for viewing and listening setups.