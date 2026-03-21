Amazon Shoppers Call This '60s Inspired Gadget 'Fun And Nostalgic'
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Since the invention of the vacuum-tube RCA Music Synthesizer in 1955, synthesizers have played a role in fusing technological advancements with musical ingenuity. Often having the capability to go beyond what traditional instruments can produce, synthesizers have been used to produce sounds for huge musical hits and even helped Elon Musk drop his song "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe." It turns out that Amazon currently sells a pocket-synth for anyone interested in producing these iconic retro sounds.
The Stylophone Original Pocket Electronic Synthesizer, a remake of the original version, comes with different color options and an optional carrying case. The stylus-based sound production is said to be easy for beginners to learn, but it also has features that may have more experienced musicians taking notice, like an optional vibrato effect. Stylophone's battery-powered synthesizer is highly-ranked on Amazon, though the website is also home to some other fun musical gadgets, including an innovative device that can turn everyday objects into music.
A reborn portable synthesizer
Amazon has the Stylophone Original Pocket Electronic Synthesizer available for $40 in a choice of black or pink colors. You can also add a carrying case for $10 more. The original Dubreq Stylophone, that was produced from 1967 to 1980, has been used by countless artists, including David Bowie who used a Stylophone for the the song "Space Oddity".
With a three octave range and vibrato effect, users control the Stylophone by tapping or sliding the included stylus along the device's touch-sensitive surface. The "keys" of the device are numbered to help owners learn iconic songs that can be found on Stylophone's website. This mini-synth has a built-in speaker and volume control, as well as a 3.5mm stereo port for connecting headphones.
Currently occupying the top-selling spot on Amazon's Synthesizer & Workstation Keyboards list, the Stylophone also holds a 4.6-star rating with over 11,420 reviews. Along with users finding it fun and nostalgic to play, some point it to it as an excellent gift for those interested in music. High marks are given for the device's build quality and ease of use, though there are complaints about the sound quality from the internal speaker. Overall, the Stylophone looks to be a cool gadget under $100 worth buying.