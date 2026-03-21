Amazon Shoppers Call This '60s Inspired Gadget 'Fun And Nostalgic'

Amazon has the Stylophone Original Pocket Electronic Synthesizer available for $40 in a choice of black or pink colors. You can also add a carrying case for $10 more. The original Dubreq Stylophone, that was produced from 1967 to 1980, has been used by countless artists, including David Bowie who used a Stylophone for the the song "Space Oddity".

With a three octave range and vibrato effect, users control the Stylophone by tapping or sliding the included stylus along the device's touch-sensitive surface. The "keys" of the device are numbered to help owners learn iconic songs that can be found on Stylophone's website. This mini-synth has a built-in speaker and volume control, as well as a 3.5mm stereo port for connecting headphones.

Currently occupying the top-selling spot on Amazon's Synthesizer & Workstation Keyboards list, the Stylophone also holds a 4.6-star rating with over 11,420 reviews. Along with users finding it fun and nostalgic to play, some point it to it as an excellent gift for those interested in music. High marks are given for the device's build quality and ease of use, though there are complaints about the sound quality from the internal speaker. Overall, the Stylophone looks to be a cool gadget under $100 worth buying.