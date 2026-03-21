The Old Sailor Myth Satellites Actually Confirmed Is True

A study has been done to see how observations and data from satellites can measure rogue waves, published in Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences. This is not unlike the study done into understanding giant tsunamis. The research used the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, which is a satellite system designed to map the height of Earth's water surfaces in detail. The study tracked ocean swells as they moved away from a storm, detailing their height and how it was reduced as they traveled.

Satellite data were used to analyze ocean storms during 2023 and 2024. One such storm sent waves across the Pacific Ocean, pummeling coastlines all the way from Canada to Peru, and even impacting a big-wave surfing event in Hawaii. For this storm, satellites measured the highest waves they ever recorded.

These observations have revealed new insights into the behavior of the ocean's largest waves, including rogue waves, or megawaves. Using SWOT, the research showed how dominant waves can feed into much longer, more powerful waves far from the storm center that can spring up on ships unexpectedly. The study enforced that understanding these types of waves and what creates them can help with safety for sailors, improve infrastructure for at-risk coastlines, and even compare the data to seismic activity in the area to better understand how the two mix.