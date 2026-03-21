Why Are Some Hard Drives Full Of Helium?

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While many people rely on solid state drives, or SSDs, for a variety of reasons (especially if they want their video games to load quickly), hard disk drives (HDDs) haven't outlived their usefulness just yet. The biggest SSD has only a quarter of the capacity of a large HDD, and some manufacturers are now using helium to make HDDs more efficient. Yes, the same gas that makes your voice sound like Mickey Mouse improves HDDs.

In 2013, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies introduced the world to the helium hard drive. The idea behind this unique design was that since helium is one-seventh as dense as air (it's why your voice jumps several octaves whenever you breathe in helium), the enclosed mechanisms would experience less turbulence and friction. This allows manufacturers to use thinner HDD platters (the disks inside that actually store the data) and pack more of them into each enclosure.

In fact, the average standard HDD drive — which is filled with air — can hold up to six platters, but a helium HDD can hold as many as 10. This evolution of the design is not unlike how computer engineers shrunk HDDs in the past. Old computer hard drives were the size of a washing machine, but now they can fit in your pocket. Helium drives let designers shrink down platters on a new axis.