Micro HDMI Vs. Mini HDMI - What's The Difference?

The world of High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cables has expanded over the years. Where once a single cable type was enough to transmit video and audio from a device to a television or monitor, we now have several types of HDMI cables to help address the needs of new and advancing technologies.

Both Micro HDMI and Mini HDMI were designed to address space limitations. As devices continue to get smaller and smaller, video output standards need to adapt in order to address these new devices. But what makes both of these cable types interesting is that they each contain the same 19-pin layout as standard HDMI, only shrunken down.

The Mini HDMI (Type C) cable standard features a connector measuring 10.42 mm by 2.42 mm and is typically used in handheld devices such as cameras, camcorders, laptops, and various microcomputer boards. Micro HDMI (Type D) features an even smaller connector (5.83 mm by 2.2 mm) and is more rarely used than Mini HDMI, built to address ultra-compact devices such as action cameras and smartphones. It's also essential for connecting various Raspberry Pi accessories.