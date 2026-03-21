Inside your devices are rare earth metals like neodymium and europium, as well as precious metals like gold and silver. While that might give you an impulse to start cracking cases to find out how much gold is actually in your smartphone, it probably wouldn't be a very lucrative endeavor. For example, gold experts say it would take dozens of phones just to mine one gram of gold.

That does bring up a related question, though: How much gold is actually in your old laptop? Since laptops are generally much bigger than smartphones and include more components, you might expect there to be a little more gold inside. And, in fact, gold is used quite a bit inside a computer, mainly for circuit boards, connectors, and other contacts. But, while gold does show up in several places, the overall quantity in a laptop is still pretty small and wouldn't amount to much if collected and melted down.

SD Bullion estimates that about one-fifth of a gram of gold is used inside the average computer, maybe a little more. Laptops generally fall toward the smaller end of computers, and SD Bullion estimates each one contains about a 10th of a gram of gold. Like phones, that's not much, but could be valuable at scale ... if you were willing to tear down hundreds of devices to make it profitable. Imagine the amount of labor needed to collect the devices and break them down, then separate and melt the materials!