14,000 Devices Were Hijacked To Create An Unprecedented Cyberattack

There's a new type of malware going around, and it has so far infected over 14,000 devices, according to new reports from the Black Lotus Labs team at Lumen. The malware, which is being called KadNap, primarily appears to target Asus-branded routers, though other edge devices have also been affected. And so far, the team estimates that at least 60% of the victims of the attacks driven by KadNap have been located within the United States — with a smaller percentage being detected in Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and a few other countries throughout the world.

What is especially troubling about KadNap is the fact that once a device is infected, it essentially allows the threat actors to market the devices as part of a proxy service called Doppelgänger. Once part of the service, it can then be utilized in completely anonymous DDoS attacks, which allow bad actors to hide behind thousands of devices that don't belong to them. Hiding malware within everyday apps has become a well-known way to distribute infected files.

The security researchers who discovered the malware say that this service is essentially a rebrand of a previous proxy service called Faceless, which has previously been associated with another type of malware known as TheMoon, which has been going around since 2014. Based on information pulled from the website for the service, the researchers note that Doppelgänger has been launched since May or June of 2025. Malware like this is one reason the FBI has warned Americans to replace certain routers.