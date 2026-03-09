New Windows Malware Impersonates Everyday Apps To Infect Your Computer

Malware has become a prevalent part of the online ecosystem. It's become so bad, in fact, that the FBI has even warned Americans to replace certain wi-fi routers in the past, to help avoid known vulnerabilities. As if that wasn't bad enough, we've even seen some bad actors turning to the growing AI expansion to help fuel their efforts to create new ways to expose users to malware. However, one of the oldest tricks in the book is the old 'bait and switch.' This is where bad actors take malware and disguise it as something else, thus tricking users into downloading the malware and infecting their own systems. Unfortunately, it looks like a group of threat actors has turned to this method once more, as Microsoft has issued warnings about a new malware threat that impersonates everyday applications.

According to Microsoft's security blog, the bad actors behind the attack are using highly convincing phishing emails to trick users into interacting with counterfeit PDF attachments. After opening the PDF, the users are then directed to click a button to "open with Adobe." However, instead of taking the user to the official Adobe website, it takes them to a spoofed download page instead of the document they are trying to view. From here, the system automatically downloads the infected file. Microsoft says that there are also versions of the malware system that prompt users about "out of date" programs, sending them to download infected files masquerading as Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet.