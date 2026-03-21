How Does An '80s Supercomputer Compare To A Modern iPhone?

It is wild to think about, but the mobile devices we carry in our pockets and hold in the palms of our hands today are orders of magnitude more powerful than some of the original computers — comparatively, we're walking around with supercomputers. Those first computers were actually about the size of a room, in some cases stretching feet, from floor to ceiling. We've clearly come a very long way with miniaturization through the invention of small components like transistors and microprocessors. But even so, it makes you wonder — just how much more powerful is the average smartphone?

How does an '80s supercomputer, one of the most powerful and capable computers at the time, compare to today's average iPhone? Adobe once covered the comparison, but at the time looked at the iPhone 12. However, it makes more sense to consider the iPhone 17 nowadays, since it's the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup.

The Cray-2 was purportedly the fastest and most powerful computer ever built as of 1985, capable of processing at 1.9 gigaflops, or 1.9 billion floating point operations per second (FLOPS). Based on analysis done by NanoReview, the iPhone 17 is estimated to process at about 2,073 gigaflops, or 2 trillion FLOPS (2,073,600,000,000 to be exact). That's over 109,000 times more powerful than the '80s supercomputer. Even more surprising is that Cray-2 weighed over 5,500 pounds, while the iPhone 17 weighs 6.24 ounces — over 14,000 times lighter. What's more, several smartphones more powerful than the iPhone 17 are already on the market.