Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Leaf Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

The 2021 Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle (EV) that offered a much more affordable new price point compared to other EVs like the Tesla Cybertruck. Aside from a higher starting price of typically over $70,000, the Tesla Cybertruck also costs a lot to maintain. By comparison, the 2021 Nissan Leaf had an MSRP that started at $32,620 for the LEAF S Hatchback 4D. Five years later, however, that price has dropped significantly. In 2026, a 2021 Nissan Leaf is valued at around $10,000. It's a steep depreciation for this little EV.

A standard Leaf gets around 150 miles of range per battery charge, with a charging time of around 45 minutes. It comes with some basic safety features such as automatic braking and collision warnings. It's not necessarily the fastest EV, the one with the most range, or the most luxurious. However, that low starting value is certainly attractive. If one is looking to sell their 2021 Nissan Leaf or buy used, the steep depreciation definitely can give one pause.

The steepest depreciation really came in recent years for the Leaf. In 2023, it was still valued at $21,463 for resale, so it wasn't such a drastic change from its original starting value. In 2024, though, that dropped to $12,070 rather abruptly. As of the time of this writing, the 2021 Nissan Leaf has a used resale value of $9,700 according to Kelly Blue Book.