Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Leaf Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years
The 2021 Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle (EV) that offered a much more affordable new price point compared to other EVs like the Tesla Cybertruck. Aside from a higher starting price of typically over $70,000, the Tesla Cybertruck also costs a lot to maintain. By comparison, the 2021 Nissan Leaf had an MSRP that started at $32,620 for the LEAF S Hatchback 4D. Five years later, however, that price has dropped significantly. In 2026, a 2021 Nissan Leaf is valued at around $10,000. It's a steep depreciation for this little EV.
A standard Leaf gets around 150 miles of range per battery charge, with a charging time of around 45 minutes. It comes with some basic safety features such as automatic braking and collision warnings. It's not necessarily the fastest EV, the one with the most range, or the most luxurious. However, that low starting value is certainly attractive. If one is looking to sell their 2021 Nissan Leaf or buy used, the steep depreciation definitely can give one pause.
The steepest depreciation really came in recent years for the Leaf. In 2023, it was still valued at $21,463 for resale, so it wasn't such a drastic change from its original starting value. In 2024, though, that dropped to $12,070 rather abruptly. As of the time of this writing, the 2021 Nissan Leaf has a used resale value of $9,700 according to Kelly Blue Book.
Why the 2021 Nissan Leaf has depreciated so much
In general, electric vehicles lose their value much faster than gas-powered vehicles. One reason why is the changing tech in the EV field. These cars keep getting more efficient, more refined, and have larger ranges per charge — though you may want to avoid the 10 electric vehicles with the worst range. A used EV may not seem as attractive an option compared to a new one that offers a longer range and improved tech. Even though EVs are becoming more and more common, they are still in the minority of vehicles on the road. So the market need simply isn't there to demand much higher used EV prices.
For the 2021 Nissan Leaf, battery degradation is one specific reason for such a big drop in price. Within just five years, it can potentially lose 15% of its capacity. If you think you can just replace the battery in the old Leaf with a brand new one, be prepared for the cost. New batteries can cost thousands of dollars, depending on specifics, and installation itself also isn't cheap. When thinking about buying a 2021 Nissan Leaf due to the low cost, the impact on its range and how much it would cost for a new battery rapidly make purchasing a brand new EV seem worth the extra up-front money.
What to know if you want to buy a Nissan Leaf
If you are thinking about buying a used 2021 Nissan Leaf, there are some things to keep in mind. Ask about the range of the battery for the Leaf you want to buy now, compared to when it was new, to see how much it has degraded. If you are able to, it's worth getting a third party to check it out. Look into what type of warranty or other coverage the specific Leaf comes with to see how you can address any issues that might arise. Also, even with a used EV, you may be able to get some incentives for purchasing an eco-friendly vehicle. Those are worth looking into to help guide your purchase.
If you decide a used 2021 Nissan Leaf simply isn't worth the money, Nissan has new 2026 models available. Its MSRP typically starts at $29,990. That's not a bad deal considering that even the cheapest electric vehicles on the market are more expensive than gas-powered ones, which can drive down overall EV adoption rates.
If you are looking to sell your 2021 Nissan Leaf, that depreciation is definitely not the best news. Perhaps in time, EVs will command higher resale value. For right now, though, depreciation continues to be an issue.