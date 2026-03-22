When Did Smartphone Brands Stop Using SD Cards?

MicroSD card slots were once a ubiquitous feature that almost every Android manufacturer offered in their smartphones. It was part and parcel of what made Android smartphones attractive to some, as you could easily expand your storage after buying the device to add more space for your documents, photos, videos, music, and even apps. After all, phones only offered a small amount of internal storage in the early days, with most shipping with 8 or 16 GB. However, times have changed.

Now, when you look around, you'll realize that most phones no longer have a dedicated microSD card slot. It seems like the feature has disappeared completely, although there are some Android phones that still come with a microSD card slot. Especially in the high-end segment of the smartphone market, these slots are almost nowhere to be found (with a notable exception being Sony's flagships), although some brands never embraced SD cards to begin with, like Google with its Pixel series and Apple with its iPhones.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), OnePlus 15, and Nothing Phone 3 don't support microSD cards. But that begs the question: when did smartphone companies stop supporting SD cards? Well, the answer to that isn't specific, as it didn't just occur on some random date when almost every company unanimously announced that their phones would no longer support these cards. It was a process that happened gradually over the years.