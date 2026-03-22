5 Android Apps That Are Probably Slowing Down Your Phone

The apps you actively use and have installed on your phone can be the primary reason your phone seems slow. That's because apps use your device's RAM and CPU to keep them running smoothly. So at some point, if you're running a phone with really low RAM, like less than 8GB (8GB to 12GB is the sweet spot for RAM), and you're using power- and data-hungry apps, you're going to face problems. You can, of course, manage your cache, clear your storage, disable app permissions, and restrict background usage to keep some apps under control, but that's not always feasible, or even pleasant to deal with. Some apps require specific permissions and need to continue running in the background to properly function — especially apps that depend on your location data, such as pedometer apps or apps that use the Google Maps API for real-time geographical tracking.

If you're unsure how many resources your favorite apps are consuming, there's an easy way to check: go to the OEM's battery health settings and search for any app infographic that shows battery consumption. Typically, the more battery these apps consume, the more likely they are sucking power from the CPU and data, which slows down your phone. But if these problems keep plaguing you, you may need to either remove these apps entirely and replace them with more lightweight alternatives or, at the very least, accept some imposed background and permissions restrictions. Making some easy changes could restore a sluggish device into something that runs like it is new again.