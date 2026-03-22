The 2 Alternatives To USB Wi-Fi Adapters Actually Worth Using

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While a lot of people swear by Ethernet cables for a stable internet connection, the sad truth is that running a long cable from your router to your computer isn't always an option. This is where Wi-Fi can help. But not all Wi-Fi networks are the same, and while Wi-Fi dongles might seem like a cheap and easy way to get an internet connection to your computer, Wi-Fi adapters are actually a terrible solution.

They might work initially; however, USB dongles are especially prone to a few key problems, such as overheating, which can lead to dropped connections, as well as slower speeds. The main reason for this is that these small Wi-Fi adapters just don't have the physical space for the components they need, like a cooling fan or even strong antennas to latch onto a wireless signal. While they may only cost around $10 to $15, depending on which brand you buy, you're better off spending a bit more and taking a different route.

If an antenna is all you need, then you could just buy one of those slightly more expensive USB dongles with the antenna connected to it, right? Not quite, as this still doesn't negate the limitations of USB technology as a whole. Many computers can still utilize older USB ports, like USB 2.0, which is only rated for a max bandwidth of 480Mbps. Thankfully, you can check what type of USB ports your PC has to figure out if this will be an issue. So, what is the best solution? Well, there are two. You can either purchase a Wi-Fi adapter that goes directly into your motherboard, or you can even use your phone.