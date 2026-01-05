Say Goodbye To Spotty Wi-Fi With This DIY Fix That Uses Your Old Smartphone

One of the quickest and easiest ways to convert your old smartphone into a Wi-Fi repeater is by turning on its built-in Wi-Fi sharing feature. This allows the device to redistribute the Wi-Fi connection it's currently on. Unfortunately, it isn't a standard functionality across all mobile devices. iPhones don't offer Wi-Fi sharing, and not every Android phone is shipped with this function. Some Android models, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Google Pixel 10, do support Wi-Fi sharing, though.

To see if your device has Wi-Fi sharing built in, all you have to do is turn on Wi-Fi first, followed by the hotspot. If you get a message saying Wi-Fi needs to be turned off to use the hotspot, that means you don't have Wi-Fi sharing and can only share your cellular connection. If you're able to activate both Wi-Fi and hotspot at the same time, then your phone is Wi-Fi sharing-capable, and you can proceed with these steps:

Connect your smartphone to your home Wi-Fi network. Enable the hotspot function on your smartphone. If you haven't configured your hotspot yet, or forgot its password: Open the Settings app. Find the hotspot setup option, typically under Network or Connections. Edit the hotspot name and password to your liking.

From here, you're ready to use your old smartphone as a Wi-Fi repeater. Find a spot where it can still connect to your home router but is close enough to reach the dead zone you're looking to provide Wi-Fi coverage to. Then, using another phone or your laptop, connect to the hotspot provided by your old smartphone. You should be able to browse the web right away.