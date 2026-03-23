5 Laptops With Better Specs Than The MacBook Neo For The Same Price

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Apple has done the unthinkable — the one thing critics and fans alike have been clamoring for. The company has finally leaned into the budget market with its new MacBook Neo, clocking in at $700 for the 512 GB model, and an even cheaper $600 for the 256 GB model. The newly-released budget laptop sports an A18 Pro chip (which debuted in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro), a 3 nm SoC with comparable performance to the M4 in the iPad Air. In other words, for $100 less than a base 13-inch iPad Air, Apple's new budget laptop offers similar performance in a work-appropriate clamshell design.

While Apple is definitely at the forefront of squeezing the most out of its chips, there are other laptops on the market that clock in at around $600 or even under, all while offering better specs than the MacBook Neo. From its limited RAM to its expensive storage, smallish screen, and lack of keyboard backlight, there are plenty of reasons why the MacBook Neo may not be right for you, despite its boundary-pushing price point.

By leveraging our expertise covering laptops while considering user and professional reviews for a larger sample size of opinions, we've rounded up five of the best examples of laptops that bring better specs than the MacBook Neo, all for less. So if you're not interested in jumping on the Apple hype train, but you're still looking to get the most bang for your buck when purchasing a new laptop, this list is for you.