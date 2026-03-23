Why Some Hard Drives Have Breather Holes (And What Happens If You Cover Them)

There's a common myth about hard disk drives (HDDs) that they're vacuum-sealed in order to protect the magnetic disk from outside contaminants. While protecting the disk is important, only certain kinds of HDDs are fully sealed, while others are dotted with distinct breather holes. Though these holes may seem simple, they're one of the most vital components of an HDD, ensuring consistent stability and performance — and if they were covered up, the device could end up completely destroying itself.

Breather holes that dot the surface of an HDD are what allow the insides of the device to maintain an ideal, equal air pressure. This, in turn, ensures that all of the internal components of the HDD are functioning in harmony, from the magnetic disk to the read/write head that saves and overwrites data on its surface. If you're ever assembling your own PC and using an HDD, you must make absolutely certain the breather holes are uncovered, or else that HDD won't be doing much in the way of data storage at all, and you'll struggle to find any uses for the hard drive other than storage.