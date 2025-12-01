How To Dispose Of Old Hard Drives (The Safe Way)

If you have hard drives that no longer serve you, maybe due to limited storage or finicky operation, it might be time to finally get rid of them. First, if it does still work, consider ways you can use an old hard drive so you don't regret throwing the gadget away. It could be used as a backup drive, to move files between systems, or as a portable boot drive. But if it won't work in these ways, or you'd rather reduce clutter, it's time to safely dispose of it.

Don't just toss it in the trash, nor drop it off at a local recycling depot without taking care to ensure your private information remains as such. To properly dispose of a hard drive, you need to wipe it of any software, files, and data. Then, physically destroy it to ensure there's no possible way anyone can access your files.

Even if they're seemingly innocuous, like backups of old photos you've now moved to the cloud or old copies of archived work, it's surprising how much can be gleaned about a person from the simplest of information. From there, it's time to take it in for safe recycling.