Android's New AutoFDO Feature Is Doing More Than Just Speeding Up Your Phone

Google is rolling out an optimized kernel to devices with Android 15 and Android 16, and it was built using a technique called Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization (AutoFDO). Google engineers loaded test phones up with the 100 most popular Android apps and simulated the kinds of things real users do every day. While that was happening, the engineers used tools to record which parts of code the processor ran constantly and which parts it hardly touched. The result of this work is a kernel that has been compiled using a detailed map of how Android actually gets used in the real world.

Kernel operations account for about 40% of CPU time on Android devices. By using AutoFDO to speed up the kernel build, the development team was able to achieve up to a 26.4% improvement for certain performance benchmarks in a controlled Android 16 test. The team says the gains aren't just on paper, asserting that they "translate to a snappier interface, faster app switching, extended battery life, and an overall more responsive device for the end user."

While speed boosts are nice, the most important takeaway for many users will be AutoFDO's improvement to battery life. Several flagship Android phones have better battery life than the iPhone 17 Pro already, even without this impactful new update. Now, Android devices stand to perform even more efficiently when it comes to energy drain.