Why There Are No Countdown Timers On Traffic Lights In The US

In order to obtain a driver's license, you need to know how to read and use traffic lights. Red means stop, green means go, and yellow means book it because you have no idea how much time you have left. Well, you do when traveling in many European and Asian countries, which raises the question of why the U.S. doesn't use traffic lights with countdown timers. The problem is two-fold.

All traffic lights in the United States need to conform with strict rules dictated by the U.S. Department of Transportation. While not draconian, these regulations are stalwart and take a long time to change. The Department of Transportation is open to using programs that alter light timings depending on traffic, but the same can't be said for installing new lights that provide new information — the cameras on top of traffic lights don't count. The main concern is that adding timers to traffic lights could potentially confuse drivers, leading to distracted driving and more crashes.

Another hurdle, albeit slightly more hypothetical, is the price of such an endeavor. Installing the necessary module would cost anywhere between $190 to $1,930 per traffic light, and nobody knows exactly how many traffic lights there are in the United States. We only know that there are hundreds of thousands, many of which are in dire need of repair. So what to prioritize? Do we upgrade the lights, add a fourth color to accommodate the growing population of driverless cars, or install timing modules? There's only so much money in the pot.