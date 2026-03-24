Android's March Update Brings One Huge Quality Of Life Feature To Your Phone
The smartphone feature most people may take for granted, but notice immediately when it's not available, is an internet connection. Without it, Android and iPhone devices feel useless for most tasks, as most apps require access to the internet. Since Wi-Fi may be more stable and faster than cellular data, most people prefer it over a cellular connection. And Android is about to make connecting to Wi-Fi a lot easier following the March 2026 update, as users will only have to input login credentials once, and they'll be connected to Wi-Fi across their devices.
A Google support document notes that the Wi-Fi sync feature is a part of the Google Play services v26.10 update released in mid-March for PCs and phones. "Wi-Fi Sync helps keep users' devices online by making it easy to share and sync known, trusted Wi-Fi networks across a user's personal device ecosystem, ensuring that wherever connectivity is available, it's quickly and easily accessible," Google states.
It's unclear how the functionality will work and how many devices will be supported, particularly on the Chromebook side. Google has its own ChromeOS operating system, which it's currently merging with Android, part of its Aluminum OS initiative. In mid-August 2025, Google Play services v25.32 brought a similar feature: "Wi-Fi Sync lets you share and sync trusted Wi-Fi networks across all your devices for easy connectivity."
How the feature may work
Apple introduced a similar feature in 2013 via an iCloud Keychain update that allowed users to have Wi-Fi passwords and other credentials synced between all their Apple devices. Inputting the Wi-Fi credentials for a new network on a Mac is enough to have the login data sync with your other nearby Apple devices and connect them to all the known Wi-Fi networks. Presumably, the feature will work similarly on Android devices, including phones, tablets, and computers.
It's not clear from Google's brief description which devices will be supported. It indicates that phones and PCs will be able to take advantage of Wi-Fi Sync, without specifying operating system limitations for either. This may be an important detail, especially for older Android devices. Chromebook users can already sync Wi-Fi credentials manually between Chromebooks, but it's unlikely the feature will let users sync between Android and Windows. That process may require a separate password manager. But March's update is intended to ensure that all your Wi-Fi logins are synced automatically between all your devices.
Finally, Google has a different support document that explains a similar functionality. If you have multiple Android devices, and one is connected to a Wi-Fi network, that device can provide access to the others. You may see a notification appear on the devices that aren't connected to the internet. Choose to connect, and the unconnected device will join the Wi-Fi network without requiring a password entry. It'll remember that Wi-Fi network as well.