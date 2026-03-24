Android's March Update Brings One Huge Quality Of Life Feature To Your Phone

The smartphone feature most people may take for granted, but notice immediately when it's not available, is an internet connection. Without it, Android and iPhone devices feel useless for most tasks, as most apps require access to the internet. Since Wi-Fi may be more stable and faster than cellular data, most people prefer it over a cellular connection. And Android is about to make connecting to Wi-Fi a lot easier following the March 2026 update, as users will only have to input login credentials once, and they'll be connected to Wi-Fi across their devices.

A Google support document notes that the Wi-Fi sync feature is a part of the Google Play services v26.10 update released in mid-March for PCs and phones. "Wi-Fi Sync helps keep users' devices online by making it easy to share and sync known, trusted Wi-Fi networks across a user's personal device ecosystem, ensuring that wherever connectivity is available, it's quickly and easily accessible," Google states.

It's unclear how the functionality will work and how many devices will be supported, particularly on the Chromebook side. Google has its own ChromeOS operating system, which it's currently merging with Android, part of its Aluminum OS initiative. In mid-August 2025, Google Play services v25.32 brought a similar feature: "Wi-Fi Sync lets you share and sync trusted Wi-Fi networks across all your devices for easy connectivity."