4 Cool Gadgets That Belong In Every Gamer's Setup
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Gaming has become more than a hobby in recent years, as more and more accessories for gamers have hit the market. Now, building the perfect setup is about more than just having a comfy chair and your console of choice. Your gear can constantly evolve as you find new and cool gadgets to toss into the mix.
But knowing what products to choose from the assortment of items on the market can be tough. From controllers designed for retro gaming to foot pedals that help you map hotkeys, there are more than enough cool gaming gadgets out there to keep you looking for weeks, maybe even months. Whether you are looking to take your gaming rig to the next level or just buy something new and interesting, these five picks are great choices, and they're all easy to justify thanks to their affordable prices.
AmpliGame Stream Controller
Sometimes, the best gaming gadgets are intended for a niche use that eventually becomes popular within the community. Devices like the Fifine AmpliGame Stream Controller are a perfect example of this. Based off the more expensive Elgato Stream deck, Fifine's option offers the same number of programmable keys for a fraction of the competitor's price. And like Elgato's device, AmpliGame's Stream Controller can help speed up daily tasks by improving multitasking.
Beyond being useful for streaming, the AmpliGame Stream Controller can also be used to program hotkeys for different games — one user on Amazon used it to play "Star Citizen," for instance. This gadget has earned over 500 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Buyers have called it "reliable and well worth the price" as well as a "must have for work and play."
The device also comes with customizable RGB lighting around the edge of the controller, for those who like adding a little personal flair to their gadgets. Users have also noted that it works with the customizable icon packs that you can download from sites like Etsy, and that it is simple to set up and start using.
GameSir G8 Plus mobile game controller
Mobile games have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, especially as more games support cross-platform connections. But if you want to play hits like "Genshin Impact," "Where Winds Meet," or even "Minecraft" on your mobile device, you'll want a game controller like the GameSir G8 Plus on your setup. This device allows you to easily plop in your iPhone or Android phone to start playing right away.
Controllers like the GameSir G8 have become popular because they let you enjoy the mobility of gaming on your phone without having to rely on the annoying touchscreen controls. The controller can also be used to control the Nintendo Switch or play Xbox games via Cloud Gaming.
Buyers say that the GameSir G8 Plus is "a masterpiece in controller UX and ergonomic design" and that it offers great usability for the price. Compared to other mobile controllers out there, including the more well-known Backbone Pro, the GameSir G8 Plus delivers all the same features for half the price, as well as customer-approved build quality.
iKKEGOL USB foot pedal
The next gadget on our list might seem like a silly one, but we promise it's worth considering. If you play a lot of games on your PC and use online voice chat via TeamSpeak or Discord, then having a way to easily mute your microphone or activate push-to-talk and other hotkeys can be a game-changer. While you can set these up on your mouse or keyboard, one popular way to do this has become using a foot pedal switch.
While you can invest in more expensive options, like the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal, there are much more affordable alternatives out there, like the Ikkegol USB Foot Pedal Switch.
At a fraction of the cost of the Elgato pedal, Ikkegol's model has garnered over 800 reviews with an overall 4.3-star rating. Considering it costs less than $20, it's a good option when you don't want to drop closer to $100 for Elgato's offering. Reviews here are mostly positive, too, with more than 66% giving the item a five-star rating. Reviewers have noted that it is easy to install and set up, and that it works great with programs like Clumsy and Joy2key, if you're interested in using it for a flight simulation experience.
Wireless N64 Switch Online Controller
The next gadget on our list is a must-have for Nintendo and retro gaming fans. Whether you have a Switch 2 or the original Switch, being able to dig into some of the best classic Big N games through the Switch's virtual console service is great, despite the high costs. And you could take things a step further and enjoy those games with the same controller that they were designed for, if you use the Wireless N64 Switch Online Controller by Saffun.
While the controller carries a somewhat hefty price tag of over $60, it is well worth every penny for retro gaming fans — at least according to reviewers. The controller holds a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 70% of those reviews rating it with five stars. One buyer says the controllers feel and look great, almost as good as the original. They're also lightweight and durable, with comments noting that they've dropped the controller a few times on hard surfaces with no damage at all. That's a huge boon for a controller, especially if you have kids.
If you love finding new uses for your old gaming consoles, then picking up a Wireless N64 Switch Online Controller might be a great way to turn your Switch into a dedicated N64 console.