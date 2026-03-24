4 Cool Gadgets That Belong In Every Gamer's Setup

Sometimes, the best gaming gadgets are intended for a niche use that eventually becomes popular within the community. Devices like the Fifine AmpliGame Stream Controller are a perfect example of this. Based off the more expensive Elgato Stream deck, Fifine's option offers the same number of programmable keys for a fraction of the competitor's price. And like Elgato's device, AmpliGame's Stream Controller can help speed up daily tasks by improving multitasking.

Beyond being useful for streaming, the AmpliGame Stream Controller can also be used to program hotkeys for different games — one user on Amazon used it to play "Star Citizen," for instance. This gadget has earned over 500 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Buyers have called it "reliable and well worth the price" as well as a "must have for work and play."

The device also comes with customizable RGB lighting around the edge of the controller, for those who like adding a little personal flair to their gadgets. Users have also noted that it works with the customizable icon packs that you can download from sites like Etsy, and that it is simple to set up and start using.