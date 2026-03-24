Apple Card's Cash Back Tiers Can Be Confusing - Here's How They Work

Of all the products and services Apple makes available to consumers, the Apple Card may be the one product U.S. customers entrenched in Apple's ecosystem should pay attention to. Apple Card is a U.S.-only credit card that's available without fees (annual, foreign transactions, and late fees), works directly with Apple Pay, and offers cash back (Daily Cash) of up to 3% depending on where you shop and how you pay for goods. All you need to do to get an Apple Card is be a U.S. citizen or resident and have access to an iPhone or iPad. You'll also have to go through a credit check when applying for your Apple Card. Before you decide to submit an Apple Card application, you should understand exactly what the cash back perks are, and whether it's worth adding the Apple Card to your digital and physical wallets. Keeping updated on cash back incentives may also improve your Apple Card experience.

Apple Card is available in Apple Wallet, and you can set up the credit card to work with Apple Pay purchases. That's actually a requirement to ensure you take advantage of the best cash back tiers (3% and 2% Daily Cash), which will give you a return that either matches or exceeds similar offers from competitors. Failure to use the Apple Card in Apple Pay, or using the physical card or typing the card number instead of relying on Apple Pay, will drop the cash back rate to 1%.

It's also important to note that there's no limit on the cash back you receive. Therefore, the more you spend, the more cash back you get. You don't have to wait for the money either, as the cash will be awarded every day.