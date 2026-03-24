3 Surprising Ways You Helped Train AI Without Even Knowing

AI is the future, and it's gradually transforming all aspects of society, from daily life and business to creativity and science. Whether that is a good or bad thing is up for debate, but one thing is for sure — AI demand is skyrocketing. The companies behind AI are rapidly expanding their data centers to meet this demand, which is something that has led to a widespread shortage of RAM chips that could make your next smartphone cost more. These companies also need quality data to help train their models, and whether you're aware of it or not, you're providing it to them for free. Some of the ways in which you are doing this might even surprise you.

You probably know the obvious ways your device usage and online activities are helping train AI. When you interact with public content on social media, you're feeding the algorithm that determines what to show you next. When you correct Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you've helped their developers improve the AI's speech recognition patterns. Even when you use autocorrect and predictive text in Google Docs or Microsoft Word, you're teaching the AI patterns that lead to more accurate grammar and spelling suggestions. But you might not know that solving an online puzzle, playing an augmented reality (AR) game, and even reporting spam could also be used to train AI.