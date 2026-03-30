How To Tell If You Have 'Monitor Ghosting,' And 5 Ways To Fix It

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Monitor ghosting is a common visual artifact, usually showing up as a blurry trail or shadows following moving objects across a computer screen. This happens because a monitor's pixels can't transition between colors fast enough to match its refresh rate or the frame rate of a user's graphics card. It doesn't cause permanent damage like screen burn-in, but leads to eye strain and a frustrating lack of clarity during fast-paced gaming sessions and while watching fast-paced films and TV shows.

While it's more often than not a hardware problem such as slow response times, low refresh rates, and generally non-optimized display technology, sometimes ghosting can be drastically reduced or eliminated at a software level. Most modern displays offer a range of onboard settings and software optimizations designed to sharpen motion and clear up lingering pixel trails, as manufacturers understand the relationship between gray-to-gray response times and onscreen motion.

The same goes for monitor owners, who can take control of their displays, cutting down ghosting through tweaking overdrive settings, and updating graphics drivers. Identifying the presence of ghosting is usually the first task involved. From there, users can find the best way to get the most out of their chosen monitor.