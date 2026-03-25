Can You Leave An External Hard Drive Plugged In All The Time?

Automatic backups are the best way to keep your data safe since they run on a schedule. Once you set them up, your computer handles them like clockwork, ensuring that your latest files and settings are protected in the event of a crash. You don't need to do anything, eliminating one of the biggest risks of backing up everything manually: forgetting to back up at all.

You can tell yourself that you'll remember to do it, whether it's once a day, twice a week, or whenever. But human error should always be accounted for, because while it's unpredictable and unintentional, it's also inevitable. Somewhere down the line, you will forget, since, as a human, you get tired, distracted, or just outright procrastinate. That's the harsh reality of our cognitive abilities. For this reason, it's best to leave that external hard drive plugged in, despite the risk of ransomware — that is, of course, presuming you use the drive for backups.

The good news is that, regardless of what you're using the external drive for, ransomware is not that big of a threat for a couple of reasons. For one, the average person is not a prime target for ransomware attacks, as hackers these days are more focused on large companies and small businesses. Secondly, backups are often too large for ransomware to encrypt without increasing the chance that it will be detected — this is why such hacks usually target smaller files. Thirdly, most malware focuses on files stored on the system drive or shared network drives rather than those on an external drive.