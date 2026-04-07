5 Milwaukee Gadgets That Are Super Useful, Even If You Don't Use Power Tools

You may recognize the name Milwaukee as a brand that makes some excellent and very useful power tools. Drills, handsaws, ratchets, rotary hammers, you name it. If you're doing some DIY work around your home or crafting pretty much anything, the Milwaukee section at your local hardware store is a good place to start your hunt for the gear you'll need.

Make no mistake about it, however — this company is no one-trick pony. Milwaukee actually offers a wide variety of gear that's useful even if you're not into the power tool scene. Maybe you don't really care about a chainsaw, but want something more tech-forward? A majority of the cheap tools PC owners actually rely on or have in their collection are anything but maximum power-focused — think anti-static wrist straps, handheld vacuums, or simple cable ties.

Believe it or not, Milwaukee does offer a lot of super useful gadgets outside of its normal categories, and they're usually more rugged than the types of tech accessories you'd get from an electronics-focused brand. This article will focus solely on those non-tool Milwaukee gadgets, along with some clever ways you might use them in your home or in the real world.