The Internet's Historical Archives Are In Danger, And AI Is To Blame

The arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots has had various impacts on our lives. Nowadays, if you want information about something, you can ask an AI chatbot, and you'll have an answer in just a few seconds. Some are also using AI to get work done, although you shouldn't trust AI chatbots that much, as many experts don't. However, while it has made some aspects of our lives easier, AI is also causing havoc in different ways. For example, AI is making some of our everyday items expensive due to the ever-increasing demand for memory and storage in data centers that power the technology.

Additionally, AI is also putting the Internet Archive, the world's go-to digital historical archive for content on the web, in jeopardy. Founded in 1996 as a non-profit organization, the Internet Archive is by far the world's largest digital library, created with a mission to preserve the web and provide universal information access to everyone. It is hence a valuable source for finding any past version of content on the web and even recovering those that have since been deleted from the original source.

To do its preservation work, the Internet Archive uses crawlers to capture snapshots of web pages and makes that content searchable through the Wayback Machine. However, due to AI, the Internet Archive is now in massive danger and is facing its biggest challenge yet, which could make it less resourceful in the future. According to an investigation by Nieman Lab, some websites are now blocking the Internet Archive's crawlers, viewing them as a backdoor through which AI companies scrape their content without permission.