This $80 Dock Turns Your iPad Into A Surprisingly Powerful Work Setup

Of course, you don't have to take just Satechi's word for how handy this dock is. Reviewers on Amazon have also been praising the new dock, stating that it is a "premium foldable USB-C stand hub that turns a tablet into a mini workstation." They also highlight the ease with which the stand folds down, and that its design feels sturdy when it is unfolded and set up. And while many people using it might lean more toward using it with an iPad, reviewers have also noted that it works with Android tablets, too — so you aren't just locked into Apple's ecosystem.

Further, even Satechi says that you can use the device across multiple devices, even though it was designed for use with tablets. This means you can connect your phone, laptop, and other USB-C-equipped devices to the attached cable. And, because it supports up to a max of 100W passthrough charging, you should be able to charge your devices while using the stand. Of course, it is one of the pricier stands that you can purchase, retailing for $79.99, but with access to this many ports and such a small form factor, it might just be worth the cost if you need a folding stand that turns your tablet into a workstation.

The OnTheGo Foldable Stand Hub joins Satechi's other travel-friendly offerings, like its portable keyboard and mouse, as well as its passport cover with Find My support.