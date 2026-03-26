This $80 Dock Turns Your iPad Into A Surprisingly Powerful Work Setup
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Satechi continues to expand its OnTheGo mobile accessory offerings. Previously, we saw the company release a portable 7-in-1 USB-C adapter, as well as a sleek and easy-to-use wireless charger designed for power users. But now the company has released a new iPad dock designed to help turn your iPad into a daily workhorse. The new OnTheGo Foldable Stand Hub is designed with multiple ports, allowing you to use it as a charging stand for your iPad as well as a way to expand your screen to a 4K external display thanks to the onboard HDMI 2.0 port.
Beyond this HDMI port, the OnTheGo Foldable Stand Hub is also equipped with a USB-A data port, a USB-C power delivery port, and a USB-C data port, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and microSD 4.0 and SD 4.0 card readers. Satechi says the included ports deliver up to 10Gbps of performance on devices that support those speeds, so you can enjoy high-speed connectivity no matter where you are. What makes this stand super useful, too, especially for travelers, is the integrated cable cutout, which helps you store the attached USB-C connector cable, and the fact that the stand folds down to under one inch, so you can fit it in your bag easily.
Reviewers love Satechi's folding iPad dock
Of course, you don't have to take just Satechi's word for how handy this dock is. Reviewers on Amazon have also been praising the new dock, stating that it is a "premium foldable USB-C stand hub that turns a tablet into a mini workstation." They also highlight the ease with which the stand folds down, and that its design feels sturdy when it is unfolded and set up. And while many people using it might lean more toward using it with an iPad, reviewers have also noted that it works with Android tablets, too — so you aren't just locked into Apple's ecosystem.
Further, even Satechi says that you can use the device across multiple devices, even though it was designed for use with tablets. This means you can connect your phone, laptop, and other USB-C-equipped devices to the attached cable. And, because it supports up to a max of 100W passthrough charging, you should be able to charge your devices while using the stand. Of course, it is one of the pricier stands that you can purchase, retailing for $79.99, but with access to this many ports and such a small form factor, it might just be worth the cost if you need a folding stand that turns your tablet into a workstation.
The OnTheGo Foldable Stand Hub joins Satechi's other travel-friendly offerings, like its portable keyboard and mouse, as well as its passport cover with Find My support.