Ranking 10 Major Podcast Apps From Worst To Best

In 2018, Google decided that YouTube Red needed to evolve. This subscription service was renamed as YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music was announced as a standalone music player. It aimed to disrupt the market occupied by heavy hitters like Spotify and Apple Music. While the extensive library and the ability to find rare tracks on YouTube Music set it apart from other music streaming services, Google realized it needed to add something extra to make this service even more appealing. In April 2023, the inclusion of podcasts on YouTube Music helped this app become a one-stop solution for all your audio-listening needs. However, to say that the podcast integration on this app has been smooth is a stretch. The ratings of 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.2 stars on the Play Store may seem decent, but believe it or not, this actually places YouTube Music at the bottom of our list.

Even finding podcasts on YouTube Music itself is a pain, as they're hidden behind several categories and require you to tap away until you finally uncover a decent selection of podcasts. At this point, you'll also uncover another annoyance about this app — the overemphasis on video podcasts. If you like looking at your favorite podcasters as they talk their hearts out, then maybe this isn't a big deal. However, the same can't be said for people who just want to play something in the background. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the litany of complaints surrounding YouTube Music. No new episode notifications, a lack of organization features for podcasts, and the cumbersome tasks of marking episodes as played or unplayed one at a time are all well-documented user grievances that this app needs to address.