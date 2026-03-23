Ranking 10 Major Podcast Apps From Worst To Best
Podcasting has reached a whole new level of popularity, with companies like Spotify paying huge sums of money to creators to bolster their presence in this industry. Whether people listen closely to these podcasts or use them as background noise, it's clear that the market for this content isn't dying out anytime soon. More and more aspiring podcasters and media-savvy companies are investing in expensive setups, guaranteeing a professional approach as they discuss an array of well-researched topics and maintain a high level of quality. Both music apps and dedicated podcast apps make it easier than ever to start a podcast that discusses a subject you have a keen interest in.
People who want to get serious about listening to the most popular podcasts around will find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer number of apps that let you find, track, and hear your preferred creators with ease. Seeking out just one go-to app that will satisfy all your podcast-adjacent needs isn't the easiest task in the world. Thankfully, a bunch of people before you have already downloaded some of the most popular podcast apps on both the App Store and Play Store, with their reviews giving you a broad idea of what to expect. In this article, we use those reviews and ratings to rank 10 of the most popular podcast apps, from worst to best. You'll find more information about our methodology for putting this list together at the end of the article.
YouTube Music
In 2018, Google decided that YouTube Red needed to evolve. This subscription service was renamed as YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music was announced as a standalone music player. It aimed to disrupt the market occupied by heavy hitters like Spotify and Apple Music. While the extensive library and the ability to find rare tracks on YouTube Music set it apart from other music streaming services, Google realized it needed to add something extra to make this service even more appealing. In April 2023, the inclusion of podcasts on YouTube Music helped this app become a one-stop solution for all your audio-listening needs. However, to say that the podcast integration on this app has been smooth is a stretch. The ratings of 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.2 stars on the Play Store may seem decent, but believe it or not, this actually places YouTube Music at the bottom of our list.
Even finding podcasts on YouTube Music itself is a pain, as they're hidden behind several categories and require you to tap away until you finally uncover a decent selection of podcasts. At this point, you'll also uncover another annoyance about this app — the overemphasis on video podcasts. If you like looking at your favorite podcasters as they talk their hearts out, then maybe this isn't a big deal. However, the same can't be said for people who just want to play something in the background. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the litany of complaints surrounding YouTube Music. No new episode notifications, a lack of organization features for podcasts, and the cumbersome tasks of marking episodes as played or unplayed one at a time are all well-documented user grievances that this app needs to address.
Podbean
The competition for podcast apps in the industry is neck-and-neck, to the point where an app like Podbean, even with high ratings, is still far from the most optimal app you can download. At a glance, choosing this podcast app should be a no-brainer. A 4.8-star App Store rating and a 4.2-star score on the Play Store, along with 4 stars out of 5 on TechRadar, make it seem like this app can do no wrong ... and this is true to an extent. Plans start at $12 per month — granted, in an annual plan — and the app is very easy to set up, making Podbean great for beginners to tinker with. Podcast creators will also love the unlimited bandwidth and storage of this app, along with a suite of options to help them record, edit, and publish podcasts.
However, for all its perks, Podbean also has its fair share of negatives that you should be aware of. As budget-friendly as this app may be, a subscription is also downright mandatory because of how limiting the free experience is. Without a payment, creators can't automatically submit their podcasts to other services, storage and bandwidth are limited, and there's a limit to the number of episodes you can upload every day. On top of this, video podcasting also costs extra. Still, with novel features like AI optimizations, converting blog posts into podcasts, and a decent suite of monetization options for podcasters, Podbean is worth checking out, especially for beginners.
Spotify
Spotify's attempt to corner the podcast market is well-documented. In 2020, they spent $200 million to secure exclusive rights to "The Joe Rogan Experience." It was a massive gamble that ended up being one of its standout acquisitions, bumping podcast listening on the app by a whopping 232 percent. Spotify renewed its deal with Rogan in 2024 for $250 million, and this time the deal was secured without exclusivity rights. It's a testament to how big Joe Rogan and the podcast market have become, with Spotify's app being a perfect fit for the format. Despite being a music player first and foremost, this well-reviewed app is very compatible with podcasts. With more than 35 million reviews on each platform, Spotify has a 4.8-star rating on the App Store and 4.3 stars on the Play Store, showing that users love this app for music, podcasts, or both.
The relationship between Spotify and podcasts has been complicated, but there's no denying the app's impact on the space. The exclusivity deals may not be consumer-friendly, but Spotify doesn't seem to be prioritizing this area as much as it used to, as evidenced by its most recent Rogan deal. Meanwhile, its disruption in this industry has helped podcasts evolve instead of being tied down to just a few major podcast outlets, such as Apple Podcasts. With the app's massive reach, podcasts on Spotify also have the potential to draw a larger audience than anyone could've imagined. The state-of-the-art tech that plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role on Spotify is also great for podcast listeners. The recommendations on the home page help listeners find new creators, following podcast creators is easier than ever, and episode-specific features allow for meaningful engagement by listing out everything talked about and used in a particular podcast.
Overcast
Sometimes, it's the underrated podcast apps that are perfect for people who want to get serious about their listening endeavors. Approximately 46,000 ratings may not be the biggest sample size, but the 4.5-star mark on the App Store is still impressive and helps Overcast stand out as one of the best podcast apps you can check out on Apple devices. Back when it launched in 2014, the app wowed many people, scoring an 8.5-out-of-10 rating on CNET. While an argument could've been made that this app's user interface (UI) was too ugly for most consumers to handle, a visual redesign in March 2022 made these problems a thing of the past. A colorful UI, improved playlist functionality, and a better font all went a long way in making your podcasts both look and sound great on this app.
Two major features have helped Overcast stand out as one of the best podcast players on the market. Voice Boost goes far beyond just making all voices in the podcast louder; instead, it scans the audio clip and makes vocalizations clearer without leading to any volume imbalances. Along with this, Smart Speed does a great job of minimizing silences without any awkward jump cuts between sentences. It achieves this by keeping the pauses that make sense in the normal flow of conversation while eliminating unnatural silences. These two amazing options, coupled with many other customizable options, make Overcast a great option for iOS veterans.
Castro
Castro is the very definition of an underrated podcast app. It has a respectable 4.6-star App Store rating with only around 9,100 reviews, but don't let this small user base distract you from how excellent this app is to use. Castro's journey is fascinating in and of itself, with all signs pointing to the company shutting its doors in 2024. Fans had already accused the ownership of not being too transparent when it came to this app, and it seemed that its underrated podcast player would bite the dust sooner rather than later. However, Dustin Bluck, a developer who also owns another podcast app, Aurelian, swooped in to save the day and acquired Castro. What followed was clear and concise communication that old fans were more than happy with, along with a suite of improvements that enticed more podcast fans to try out a new and improved Castro.
After ironing out all the bugs and optimizing the app, Dustin focused on what made Castro so great in the first place — improving your podcast listening experience without overwhelming you. This is done with an ingenious Inbox system that lets you review the newest podcasts of your subscribed creators and gauge whether the new content suits your fancy. Based on your decision, you can either remove the notification or add said podcast to your Queue. It's a far more intelligent and measured way to listen to podcasts, especially for people subscribed to multiple creators who don't want to feel like they have to listen to a ton of podcasts for hours and hours. The Explore and Library sections work as intended, and a clean, well-designed UI makes this app quite satisfying to use.
Podcast Addict
Android users in the market for a good podcast app should definitely check out Podcast Addict. A 4.6-star rating on the Play Store is indicative of how great this app is, and the free version is competent as long as you don't mind a few ads. Of course, you can opt for a premium subscription for an ad-free experience that costs a measly $0.99 per month, or $10.99 for the entire year. This option lets you mess around with a playlist widget, set up a customized opening screen, and check out a bunch of new themes for this app.
Even if you don't want to pay for a subscription, the rest of the package is incredible and worth checking out for people in the market for a solid free podcast app. Audio effects can be applied to individual podcasts, including nifty features that let you adjust playback speed, skip any protracted silences, boost the volume, and enable mono audio. Connecting this app to your Google Drive lets you back up your data automatically, and support for both Android Auto and Chromecast is a notable bonus. The simplicity of this app makes it perfect for podcast fans who just want to listen to creators and personalities without stumbling through a complicated interface.
Podcast Republic
Podcast Republic has a similar 4.7-star rating on the App Store and 4.6 on the Play Store. However, Apple users should keep in mind that there are fewer than 400 ratings on the store, as opposed to the more than 100,000 on the Android Play Store. Still, that shouldn't stop you from checking out a feature-rich podcast app that is regularly updated by the developer. As a content consumer, you'll be hard-pressed to find an app that is better suited to optimize how you engage with your favorite podcasts. Variable playback speeds, the ability to prioritize playlists, volume boost, trimming silences, scheduled playback, gestures to make Car mode more intuitive than ever, smart play queues, customizable bookmarks, and chapter navigation — the sheer number of ways you can tailor Podcast Republic to suit your listening style and pattern is simply mind-blowing.
Suffice it to say, users can't stop raving about how user-friendly this app is. Its expansive library has been highlighted as one of its biggest strengths, along with its excellent categorization that lets you filter podcasts however you wish. You can also play audio files stored on your phone, automate downloads, and back up your data on the cloud for the grand total of nothing! There is a one-time in-app purchase to remove the ad banner if you want to support the developer, which you may very well be inclined towards if you dig all the options for customization that Podcast Republic provides.
Pocket Casts
Pocket Casts has been on a tear ever since it launched all the way back in 2011, turning into one of the most popular podcasts on the market in a 15-year run. People who play podcasts on multiple devices love its seamless cross-platform functionality, and that's just one of the many mind-boggling features this app boasts. A 4.4-star rating on the App Store, coupled with a 4.8-star Play Store rating, makes it clear that users have found a lot of things to love about Pocket Casts. In fact, it's so beloved that users with a Pocket Casts Plus subscription often consider it to be an essential Android app, and well worth the price.
Pocket Casts boasts so many great features that it's tough to know where to even start. With its custom playlists, you can curate a lineup of podcasts and categorize them however you wish. Discovering new and unique podcasts on Pocket Casts is also easy, courtesy of its stellar search experience that was recently upgraded even further. Silences can be cut down, the app's themes are malleable, variable playback speeds are pretty neat, and played episodes can be auto-archived to clean up the app for you. Quality support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Apple Watch makes Pocket Casts a very intuitive app to use in a whole host of scenarios.
AntennaPod
With a stellar 4.8-star rating on the Play Store, AntennaPod takes the crown for being the best podcast app for Android devices, though its 90,000 ratings are a relatively small sample size. The fact that this app is open source is already enough to convert many people into AntennaPod fanatics, positioning it as one of the best free podcast apps that is completely ad-free. To illustrate just how user-friendly this app is, keep in mind that you don't even need to make an account to use AntennaPod! Community-sourced updates will also ensure that any new bugs or poor optimizations are few and handled quickly when they do pop up. Anyway, enough about the benefits of this app's open-source approach — how does AntennaPod fare as a podcast player?
Well, this app has access to the entire Apple Podcasts library, which is already a huge positive. The UI is clean and clutter-free, letting you customize everything from the layout to the details displayed for each podcast. The offline functionality is also great for people who like to download and store podcasts to listen to later on, eliminating the much-maligned buffering problem that can arise in areas with poor network connectivity. The actual listening experience is also excellent, as one would expect from such a top-rated app. Playback speeds can be customized for every show, an auto-skip feature lets you leap over intros, and selecting chapters lets you zero in on the content you want to hear most. The fact that such a feature-rich and user-friendly app can be used for free is hard to believe and helps AntennaPod stand out from the rest of the pack.
Apple Podcasts
With a stellar 4.9 stars on the App Store, Apple Podcasts is the best-rated podcast app you can get your hands on. The quality of Apple's software and hardware offerings is well-documented, and its in-house podcast app doesn't disappoint, either. The record-breaking numbers this app generated in 2025 are proof enough of the company's dedication to this app, and iOS 26 fixed an outstanding problem by adding support for chapters, along with a host of other new features. The Enhance Dialogue option, a wider array of playback speeds to choose from, and improved Search categories all help make Apple Podcasts feel better than ever to use.
Along with automatic chapter generation, timed links are another brilliant addition, showing context-sensitive links to any music, news, or other podcasts that are being spoken about or featured at that moment. Meanwhile, in 2026, the focus on video podcasts is promising and serves as a move for Apple Podcasts to compete with the likes of YouTube Music and Spotify in this department. While some users complain about how buggy Apple Podcasts is, the popularity and rave reviews of the app make it clear that these problems with the Apple Podcasts app are mostly a thing of the past. And speaking of the past, not many competitors can match the company's history with podcasts and catering to listener needs. Just last year, Apple celebrated 20 years of podcasts by picking its 20 most impactful shows.
How we ranked these podcast apps
To determine the rankings of these 10 major podcast apps, we first gathered user ratings from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, then ordered the apps based on their scores. If an app is available for both Android and iOS devices, we calculated a weighted average. In cases where the weighted ratings for two apps were similar, we ranked the one with more reviews above the app with fewer reviews.
The number of user ratings varies widely for the podcast apps on this list, and small sample sizes can be subject to dramatic variations in results. Ratings for the apps with relatively few reviews are more likely to change, up or down, over time than apps that already have millions of reviews (like YouTube Music). We didn't weight our rankings to account for differences in sample size, but we call out apps with relatively few ratings in the reviews above.