Here's How Much Your Original Xbox Is Worth Today

According to Price Charting, tested and standalone Xbox consoles have sold for as low as $48. Listings that include things like wires and controllers often net around $100, resulting in an average price of $90.19. A used Xbox complete in box with accessories averages $274.85, though one recently sold for $750. From there, the cost of a new Xbox varies greatly depending on whether or not it is graded, which significantly increases the sell value of a collectible. This involves getting the unopened Xbox evaluated by a third-party, which then grades the Xbox based on authenticity and quality before sealing it to preserve its current condition.

Given that the hardware has been discontinued since 2005, the price goes up significantly for a brand-new Xbox in an unopened box. An ungraded new Xbox sells for an average of $1,200, with some going for closer to $2,000. Special editions can go for more, such as a green "Halo"-themed Xbox that sold for $2,500 on eBay.

As for graded Xbox consoles, they don't often go up for sale. Price Charting indicates only three have sold since 2023 for $1,650, $4,000, and $6,500. The most recent eBay listings ask for $6,000 for the original black one, and an astonishing $15,000 for a "Halo" special edition. That's why, if you happen to have a brand-new original Xbox lying around, you should definitely consider getting it graded; especially if you might sell it down the line.