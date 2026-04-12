Once upon a time, you would walk into an electronics store and see curved TVs being marketed as the most premium displays money could buy. It was an innovative technology that involved heating a rigid panel integrated with LED chips to achieve the manufacturer's target curvature. The curve provides a deeper level of viewing immersion, so why did TV manufacturers stop using curved screens in recent years?

Curved TVs have a blatant problem: viewing angles. If you view the screen head-on, the display curves into or around your field of vision. This can be a wonderfully immersive experience, but you don't get that effect from any other angle. If you're looking at the screen from the far end of the couch, or if you're doing some chores with the TV on, you're going to get an awkward and unpleasing view.

Ultimately, curved screens aren't conducive to multiple people watching TV together. The main appeal of buying a huge TV is to make the ultimate home theater that you can enjoy with friends or family. If there's only a single spot in the whole room where you can enjoy the view, it doesn't make for a very premium experience. Curved TVs were simply a fad that died out once the novelty wore off, but flat panels still reign supreme.