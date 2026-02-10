You Can Build The Ultimate Home Theater With These 14 Costco Items

If you love getting wrapped up in the story of a movie, TV show, live event, or sporting match, a simple TV won't do the experience justice. If you want a little more, it's worth investing money into crafting the ultimate home theater. You don't even need to know what to buy — we'll help you pick the right products.

One of the best retailers to help you create a home theater is Costco, the members-only store available nationwide. There are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, like members' cashback and extended return windows, and it has everything you need to transform your living room into a private cinema.

From Costco, you can pick up a massive screen, room-encompassing surround-sound system, furniture, and even snack-makers to facilitate the perfect movie night. The following 14 items have been picked as they'll help you create the ultimate audio-visual experience.

Unfortunately, creating a home theater set-up can be pretty expensive. We've made sure to flag items that are extra treats, rather than important purchases, and when possible, we'll present budget alternatives so that price isn't an issue.