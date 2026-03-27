This '90s Action Movie Starring John Travolta At His Most Maniacal Is On Prime Video
The '90s saw the release of some of the most memorable action films in Hollywood history. It's a decade that brought us techno thrillers like "Enemy of the State" with Will Smith, iconic sequels like "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," and some of the best alien invasion movies ever made. But the '90s also brought us corny action classics that we can't help but love, like "Con Air, "Last Action Hero," and the chaotic John Woo-directed "Face/Off," starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.
Before "Face/Off," Hollywood superstar John Travolta teamed up with John Woo on another cheesy '90s action flick that may have flown under your radar: "Broken Arrow." The 1996 film is one of Woo's rare English-language movies, but is probably most remembered — for better or worse — for Travolta's hammy performance as the film's maniacal, wise-cracking villain, Major Vic Deakins. If you love over-the-top '90s action movies, and haven't watched "Broken Arrow" before — or are simply looking for a dose of nostalgia — you're in luck, as the film is available to stream on Prime Video right now.
What is a Broken Arrow?
Released in 1996, "Broken Arrow" follows Air Force pilots Captain Riley Hale (played by Christian Slater) and Major Vic "Deak" Deakins (played by Travolta), who are assigned a top-secret mission that requires them to fly a stealth bomber loaded with two nuclear weapons. But mid-mission, Deakins suddenly turns on Hale, ejecting him from the aircraft and jettisoning the bombs, before ejecting himself and reporting that it's Hale who has gone rogue. Deakins then steals the nukes, intending to sell them to terrorists.
As a result, a "Broken Arrow" situation – which is a military code word denoting a lost or stolen nuclear weapon – is declared. Meanwhile Hale, who survived the ejection, teams up with park ranger Terry Carmichael (played by Samantha Mathis) to track down Deakins and thwart his nefarious plan. Cue a chaotic race against time, featuring massive explosions, adrenaline-pumping gunfights, hair-raising stunts, and corny villain lines like: "Would you mind not shooting at the thermo-nuclear weapons?"
How Broken Arrow fared
"Broken Arrow" was released in North America on February 9, 1996, and grossed $15.6 million from the box office during its opening weekend — earning it the number one spot. For comparison, "Speed", with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, grossed $14.4 million during its opening weekend in 1994. "Broken Arrow" went on to gross $70.8 million domestically and $150 million worldwide, making it a commercial success. However, the critical response was mixed.
The Washington Post calling "Broken Arrow" a "deafening, brain-deadening action thriller" and Entertainment Weekly described it as "recycled pulp." Others offered mixed responses, with Empire describing the action flick as "acceptable if you're in the mood, slightly irritating if you're not" and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer calling it "fun in places," but also "clumsy." The Rolling Stone, on the other hand described "Broken Arrow" as "the hippest action fun around."
Today, Rotten Tomatoes certifies "Broken Arrow" as Rotten, with the movie sitting on a 53% Tomatometer rating. The site's critical consensus reads: "John Woo adds pyrotechnic glaze to John Travolta's hammy performance, but fans may find Broken Arrow to be a dispiritingly disposable English-language entry for the action auteur." So, if you loved Travolta's over-the-top performance in "Face/Off" — or simply want to make your own mind up about this '90s action flick — it's worth watching "Broken Arrow" on Prime Video. Need more? Check out Peacock's action-packed remake of John Woo's 1989 classic, "The Killer."