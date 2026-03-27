This '90s Action Movie Starring John Travolta At His Most Maniacal Is On Prime Video

The '90s saw the release of some of the most memorable action films in Hollywood history. It's a decade that brought us techno thrillers like "Enemy of the State" with Will Smith, iconic sequels like "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," and some of the best alien invasion movies ever made. But the '90s also brought us corny action classics that we can't help but love, like "Con Air, "Last Action Hero," and the chaotic John Woo-directed "Face/Off," starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Before "Face/Off," Hollywood superstar John Travolta teamed up with John Woo on another cheesy '90s action flick that may have flown under your radar: "Broken Arrow." The 1996 film is one of Woo's rare English-language movies, but is probably most remembered — for better or worse — for Travolta's hammy performance as the film's maniacal, wise-cracking villain, Major Vic Deakins. If you love over-the-top '90s action movies, and haven't watched "Broken Arrow" before — or are simply looking for a dose of nostalgia — you're in luck, as the film is available to stream on Prime Video right now.