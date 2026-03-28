Steer Clear Of Public Facial Recognition With This Simple Glasses Upgrade

Steven Spielberg's visionary film "Minority Report" depicts a future in which facial recognition technology is embedded in everything from retail storefronts to surveillance cameras. While not every single prediction from that movie has come to pass (yet ... ), the prevalence of facial recognition tech is one that is increasingly becoming part of our day-to-day reality. In 2026, facial recognition technology helps law enforcement agencies identify suspects, helps consumers unlock their phones, adds yet another layer to the TSA security process, and more.

Some are naturally suspicious of this tech. Concerns about invasions of privacy may give you reason to seek out ways to evade facial recognition systems in day-to-day life. Some methods involve using apps that can help prevent others from using facial recognition software to identify you via your online photos.

Is there a way to achieve a similar goal when going about your daily activities? There may be now. Reflectacles offers a line of glasses (which resemble normal prescription glasses or sunglasses) boasting specialized lenses designed to prevent facial recognition tech from, well, recognizing wearers. Best of all, they're pretty stylish.