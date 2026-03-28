Steer Clear Of Public Facial Recognition With This Simple Glasses Upgrade
Steven Spielberg's visionary film "Minority Report" depicts a future in which facial recognition technology is embedded in everything from retail storefronts to surveillance cameras. While not every single prediction from that movie has come to pass (yet ... ), the prevalence of facial recognition tech is one that is increasingly becoming part of our day-to-day reality. In 2026, facial recognition technology helps law enforcement agencies identify suspects, helps consumers unlock their phones, adds yet another layer to the TSA security process, and more.
Some are naturally suspicious of this tech. Concerns about invasions of privacy may give you reason to seek out ways to evade facial recognition systems in day-to-day life. Some methods involve using apps that can help prevent others from using facial recognition software to identify you via your online photos.
Is there a way to achieve a similar goal when going about your daily activities? There may be now. Reflectacles offers a line of glasses (which resemble normal prescription glasses or sunglasses) boasting specialized lenses designed to prevent facial recognition tech from, well, recognizing wearers. Best of all, they're pretty stylish.
How Reflectacles glasses neutralize facial recognition technology
Reflectacles glasses leverage basic technologies to minimize the odds of certain facial recognition programs identifying wearers. Specifically, the glasses use infrared (IR) reflective lenses to render a key element of facial recognition tech useless. The lenses feature optical filters designed to "absorb the near infrared spectrum." The website explains that the infrared spectrum plays a critical role in the proper functioning of 3D face mapping technologies for smartphones, eye tracking cameras, and security cameras that rely on infrared. Per the Reflectacles site, when someone wears glasses with these special lenses, a "device using infrared in the forms of laser or lamp will not be able to obtain the necessary eye biometrics for facial recognition or iris tracking."
The lenses come in two main varieties. IR-light lenses resemble basic transparent prescription eyeglass lenses and are suitable for both day-and-night use and indoor-and-outdoor use. IR-dark lenses are for sunglasses, making them ideal for daytime and indoor use. According to Reflectacles, along with preventing facial recognition software from mapping or identifying a wearer's face, IR-lenses also promote clearer vision by filtering "out the ultraviolet and visible blue light spectrums." This effect can even allegedly yield "a reduction in the effects of smoke, haze and fog."
Reflectables come in a variety of styles. Basic styles like the Ghost currently cost $208.00 for a pair. Limited production runs, like the Phantom Miasma, currently retail for $228.00. Along with sleek glasses, Reflectacles offers items like goggles and a universal IR-lens clip that can be attached to a buyer's current prescription glasses or sunglasses frames.
Facial recognition isn't the only tech that can identify you
Products like glasses with IR-lenses might not necessarily offer a universal solution to those seeking to prevent detection or identification from facial recognition technology. For instance, some advanced AI-based systems can identify individuals without even recording their faces. Factors like a person's gait can assist in the identification process when someone's face and eyes aren't visible. Unless someone learns how to modify the way they walk when being monitored by this technology, they'll likely have a difficult time preventing it from identifying them.
However, until these systems are widely implemented, products like Reflectacles may represent some of the best options for those of us with concerns about facial recognition in both public and private. This could be more important than ever in an age when other companies (like Meta) are offering glasses that may soon have facial recognition tech built in. Wearing special sunglasses is also preferable to swapping out your eyeballs like Tom Cruise had to in "Minority Report."